Brazos County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 63 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.
The county now has 4,613 total cases. Of those, health officials said 455 were considered active Friday, an increase of 52 from Thursday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,104 people had recovered on Friday, 11 more than Thursday’s total.
Health officials said 76% of the new cases reported Friday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 45,697 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,876 more than Thursday’s total.
On Friday, the health district began listing probable COVID-19 cases. There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials reported 380 total probable cases. Of those, 124 were considered active and 256 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.09%.
Eight Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Friday, which is the same as Thursday’s total. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 68%, and intensive care units were at 57% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 54 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Video
1950: Althea Gibson becomes first black player to compete in US Open
1990: Stefan Edberg becomes first top-seeded player since 1971 to lose in first round of US Open
1995: Monica Seles makes victories Grand Slam return
2008: Top-seeded Ana Ivanovic stunned in US Open second round
2009: Pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva bounces back from worlds loss by setting a world record
2014: Kenny Hill breaks Johnny Manziel's single-game passing record with 511 yards
2014: Roger Goodell says he 'didn't get it right' with Ray Rice suspension
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.