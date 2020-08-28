 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases Friday
0 comments
breaking

Brazos County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases Friday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 63 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.

The county now has 4,613 total cases. Of those, health officials said 455 were considered active Friday, an increase of 52 from Thursday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,104 people had recovered on Friday, 11 more than Thursday’s total.

Health officials said 76% of the new cases reported Friday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.

According to the health district, 45,697 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,876 more than Thursday’s total.

On Friday, the health district began listing probable COVID-19 cases. There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials reported 380 total probable cases. Of those, 124 were considered active and 256 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.09%.

Eight Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Friday, which is the same as Thursday’s total. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 68%, and intensive care units were at 57% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 54 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National News

Court finds parts of anti-riot law violate free speech

  • Updated

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the convictions of two members of a white supremacist group who admitted they punched and kicked counter-demonstrators during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, but found that part of an anti-riot law used to prosecute them “treads too far upon constitutionally protected speech."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert