Brazos County reports 62 new COVID-19 cases Monday, decline in active cases

Health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday as the number of active cases declined for the first time in a week.

Of the 17,785 cases of the virus confirmed since the pandemic began, 897 were active Monday, officials said, down from 1,115 active cases reported over the weekend.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 16,668 cases were considered recovered. County health officials classify cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Twenty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus. Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity, and intensive care units were at 79% occupancy on Monday. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 3,746 total probable cases. Of those, 193 were considered active, and 3,553 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 73% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.