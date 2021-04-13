 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 60 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Brazos County reports 60 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 60 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,691.

Of those, 489 cases were active Tuesday, an increase of 31 from the day before. Officials said 20,960 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Nineteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is two fewer than the day before.

The Brazos County Health District is now reporting the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state’s Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties. The percentage of hospitalized patients in the region with COVID-19 on Monday was 6.63%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.38% on Tuesday. Health officials said 234,619 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,951 total probable cases. Of those, 50 were considered active, and 3,901 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 12% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 242 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

