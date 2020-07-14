Brazos County health officials reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county now has 3,066 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,123 are considered active, 61 fewer than Sunday’s total; 1,908 people have recovered, which is 121 more than Sunday’s total.
The number of cases reported Monday is lower due to the weekend, health officials said, and not an indication Brazos County is seeing a decrease in cases.
Health officials said Monday that 23,997 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 530 more than Sunday’s total.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said in a video by the Brazos County Health District on Monday that the free tests done last Tuesday and Wednesday at the Brazos County Expo have yet to be included in the county’s totals.
“We’re also interested to see the positivity rate of the testing sites,” Sullivan said. “In the past, that number has been around 1 percent, no more than 2 percent, so we’re interested if that number has gone up.”
There were 23 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is the same as Sunday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 64%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 73%.
To date, 35 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Friday.
The United Way of the Brazos Valley will distribute around 11,000 free facemasks on Wednesday in a drive-thru event from 7 to 9 a.m. at Veterans Park in College Station. Drivers are asked to enter Veterans Park from University Drive.
Brazos Valley
Grimes County reported 647 total COVID-19 cases on Monday. Of those, 494 are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Milam County continued to report 149 total cases with 96 recoveries. Robertson County officials reported 121 total cases. Of those, 17 have recovered and 104 are active.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Washington County reported 350 total cases. Burleson County reported 152 total cases. Madison County reported 130 total cases. Leon County reported 98 total cases.
State
According to the DSHS, there were 5,655 additional cases reported in Texas on Monday, making the statewide total 264,313. There were 10,405 people hospitalized, which is five fewer than Sunday’s total. State officials reported 43 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,235.
