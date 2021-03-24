Brazos County reports 6 deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported six COVID-related deaths and 146 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday.

It was the seventh-highest number of new cases reported in a single day in the county since the start of the pandemic and the most new cases reported in a single day since Jan. 15.

The latest deaths were three women in their 50s, two men in their 60s and a man in his 70s. All six people were hospitalized.

No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 232 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 18,885.

Of those, 945 cases were active on Wednesday, an increase of 34 from the day before. Officials said 17,708 cases are considered recovered.

Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.