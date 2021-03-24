Brazos County reports 6 deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported six COVID-related deaths and 146 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday.
It was the seventh-highest number of new cases reported in a single day in the county since the start of the pandemic and the most new cases reported in a single day since Jan. 15.
The latest deaths were three women in their 50s, two men in their 60s and a man in his 70s. All six people were hospitalized.
No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 232 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 18,885.
Of those, 945 cases were active on Wednesday, an increase of 34 from the day before. Officials said 17,708 cases are considered recovered.
Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity, and intensive care units were at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.1% on Wednesday. Health officials said 207,612 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 11 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,854 total probable cases. Of those, 93 were considered active, and 3,761 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 55% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.