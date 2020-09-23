 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Brazos County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County Health Department

A Texas A&M student who may have contracted novel coronavirus after traveling to China has entered into voluntary isolation and is showing signs of improvement, a Brazos County health official said Thursday.

 Katy Barber/The Eagle

Brazos County health officials reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the number of active cases in the county continued to drop.

The county now has 6,178 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 672 were considered active, a decrease of eight from Tuesday’s total.

Health officials said 5,447 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 64 from the day before.

There were 24 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 674 total probable cases. Of those, 232 were considered active, and 442 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Of the 56 new cases reported Wednesday, health district officials said 75% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.73% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 63,551 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 72%, and intensive care units were at 38% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 59 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported since Thursday.

Three free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — one in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County through the remainder of the month. This week, free testing will be available at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information about local testing, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website at brazosceoc.org.

