Brazos County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active numbers continue to drop

• According to the DSHS, Leon County has two additional cases, bringing the total there to 235. Officials said 38 of those are active. Six people have died.

• Madison County continues to report 717 cases, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 22 active cases, while six have died.

• The DSHS reported 485 cases in Milam County on Wednesday, an increase of two. Five have died in the county. State officials said there are 13 active cases.

• In Robertson County, there are 301 cases — an increase of five — with 49 that are active. DSHS officials said four have died.

• Washington County reported 633 cases, an increase of five. Of those, 58 are active. Forty-eight have died.

Statewide

On Wednesday, 2,977 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 719,599 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Wednesday, there were 3,195 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.6% of hospital beds.

State officials said 15,129 Texans have died as of Wednesday, 135 more than Tuesday.