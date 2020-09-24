Brazos County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active numbers continue to drop

Brazos County health officials reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the number of active cases in the county continued to drop.
The county now has 6,178 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 672 were considered active, a decrease of eight from Tuesday’s total.
Health officials said 5,447 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 64 from the day before.
There were 24 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 674 total probable cases. Of those, 232 were considered active, and 442 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Of the 56 new cases reported Wednesday, health district officials said 75% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.73% on Wednesday. The percentage statewide was at 6.41%.
Health officials said 63,551 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 72%, and intensive care units were at 38% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 130 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Wednesday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were nine ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 65 ventilators available, with 16 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of four since Tuesday.
To date, 59 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported since Sept. 17.
Three free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — one in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County through the remainder of the month. This week, free testing will be available at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan from noon to 8 p.m.
For more information about local testing, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website at brazosceoc.org.
Brazos Valley
• Burleson County reports 337 cases, an increase of nine since Tuesday. Of those, 43 are active. Six have died.
• Grimes County is reporting 1,079 cases, according to the DSHS, an increase of four. At least 492 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 31 who have died in Grimes County, at least 21 of whom are connected to the TDCJ. There are 87 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County has two additional cases, bringing the total there to 235. Officials said 38 of those are active. Six people have died.
• Madison County continues to report 717 cases, the DSHS said. At least 539 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 22 active cases, while six have died.
• The DSHS reported 485 cases in Milam County on Wednesday, an increase of two. Five have died in the county. State officials said there are 13 active cases.
• In Robertson County, there are 301 cases — an increase of five — with 49 that are active. DSHS officials said four have died.
• Washington County reported 633 cases, an increase of five. Of those, 58 are active. Forty-eight have died.
Statewide
On Wednesday, 2,977 new cases were reported in Texas. There have been 719,599 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. On Wednesday, there were 3,195 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 5.6% of hospital beds.
State officials said 15,129 Texans have died as of Wednesday, 135 more than Tuesday.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 153 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday. There are now 7,779 total cases. Of those, 430 are active and 7,250 have recovered. Officials said 47 people are hospitalized, and 37 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 99 who have died.
