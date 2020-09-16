Brazos County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county now has 5,860 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 988 were considered active Wednesday, a decrease of 47 from Tuesday’s total. Health officials said 4,814 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 100.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 85% of the new cases reported Wednesday were people between the ages of 18 and 24.

According to the health district, 59,002 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 2,085 more than Tuesday’s total.

There were 20 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 577 total probable cases. Of those, 148 were considered active and 429 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.94% on Wednesday.