Brazos County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The county now has 5,860 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 988 were considered active Wednesday, a decrease of 47 from Tuesday’s total. Health officials said 4,814 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 100.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 85% of the new cases reported Wednesday were people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 59,002 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 2,085 more than Tuesday’s total.
There were 20 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 577 total probable cases. Of those, 148 were considered active and 429 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.94% on Wednesday.
Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 74%, and intensive care units were at 55% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 58 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported since Thursday.
Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — three in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County this month.
Testing is available for anyone over age 5. No appointments are needed. Walk-up or drive-up testing is available. Patients do not have to have symptoms or be Brazos County residents to be tested. Patients are asked to bring a picture ID, driver’s license or other form of identification when being tested.
The testing sites:
• Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in College Station, from noon to 8 p.m. through Friday.
• Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Sept. 25.
• Henderson Park in Bryan from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27.
• Brazos Fellowship in College Station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28-Oct. 1.
For more information, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website at brazosceoc.org.
