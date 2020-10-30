 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 29 virus-related hospitalizations Friday
Brazos County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 29 virus-related hospitalizations Friday

COVID-19 testing at Brazos Center

Medical professionals provide COVID-19 tests to applicants at the Brazos Center in Bryan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The testing provided is a mouth swab performed by the user rather than a nasal swab administered by a health professional. The user is guided through the testing process. Testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at the same location.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Brazos County health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with the number of active cases continuing to decrease.

The county has recorded 7,678 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 465 were considered active on Friday, a decrease of 23 from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,145 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 75 from the day before.

Twenty-nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday, an increase of seven since Thursday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 82%, and intensive care units were at 71% capacity on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 38% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 39 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 1,120 total probable cases. Of those, 166 were considered active, and 954 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.52% on Friday.

Health officials said 90,104 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 68 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

