Brazos County reports 51 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 51 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The county now has 6,453 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 646 were considered active, a decrease of 12 from Monday’s total.

Health officials said 5,747 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 64 from the day before.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 758 total probable cases. Of those, 201 were considered active, and 557 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Of the 51 new cases reported Tuesday, health district officials said 70.6% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.21% on Tuesday.

Health officials said 70,048 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.