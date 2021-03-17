Brazos County reports 5 deaths, 93 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported five COVID-related deaths and 93 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s. All five people were hospitalized.

No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 226 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 18,433.

Of those, 901 cases were active on Wednesday, an increase of 51 from the day before. Officials said 17,306 cases are considered recovered.

Sixteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is four fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity, and intensive care units were at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.