Brazos County reports 49 new cases Thursday; active cases at 517

Brazos County health officials reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday as the county's number of active cases was revised following a calculation error the day before.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,519.

Of those, 517 cases were active on Thursday, a decrease of 39 from the day before. Officials said 20,760 cases are considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.45% on Thursday. Health officials said 230,946 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,945 total probable cases. Of those, 82 were considered active, and 3,863 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.