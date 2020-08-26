Brazos County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The number of active COVID-19 cases among Brazos County residents continued to grow on Wednesday, with health officials reporting 48 new cases.
The county now has 4,481 total cases. Of those, health officials said 374 were considered active on Wednesday, an increase of 33 from Tuesday's total. Health officials estimated 4,054 people had recovered on Wednesday, 15 more than Tuesday's total.
Health officials said 77% of the new cases reported Wednesday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
Health officials said Wednesday that 41,996 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 2,391 more than Tuesday’s total.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.67.
Eight Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Wednesday, which is one fewer than Tuesday’s total. Two people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 60%, and the intensive care units were at 46% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 53 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The Brazos County Health District and Texas A&M University will be holding a press conference on Thursday at 4 p.m. You can watch live at theeagle.com or on The Eagle's Facebook page.
