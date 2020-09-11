Brazos County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The county now has 5,617 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 1,004 are considered active, a decrease of 25 from Thursday’s total. This is the first time since Aug. 21 that the number of active cases in the county decreased.
Health officials said 4,555 people had recovered as of Friday.
Of the new cases reported Friday, health officials said 65% are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 52,405 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Thursday’s total.
There were 41 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday.
To date, health officials have reported 526 total probable cases. Of those, 146 are considered active and 380 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.72%.
Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 68%, and intensive care units were at 55% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 58 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — three in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County this month. For more information, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org.
