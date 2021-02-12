Brazos County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 48 new cases of the virus among county residents on Friday.

The county has reported 16,575 cases of the virus among residents since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,173 cases were active Friday, officials said, a decrease of 95 from Thursday’s total. Officials said 15,202 cases are considered recovered.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is three fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 76% capacity, and intensive care units were at 115% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.55% on Friday. Health officials said 173,568 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 24 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 3,479 total probable cases. Of those, 309 were considered active, and 3,170 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.