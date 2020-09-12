Brazos County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday; total active cases decline

Brazos County health officials reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The county now has 5,617 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 1,004 are considered active, a decrease of 25 from Thursday’s total. This is the first time since Aug. 21 that the number of active cases in the county decreased.
Health officials said 4,555 people had recovered as of Friday.
Of the new cases reported Friday, health officials said 65% are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 52,405 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Thursday’s total.
There were 41 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday.
To date, health officials have reported 526 total probable cases. Of those, 146 are considered active and 380 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.72%. Statewide, there were 3,488 new cases reported Friday, according to state officials. The state’s positivity rate over seven days is 6.9%.
Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 68%, and intensive care units were at 55% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 162 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Friday afternoon. In the area — which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties — there were 12 ICU beds available. Officials said the region had 57 ventilators available, with 17 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is a decrease of six patients since Thursday.
To date, 58 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — three in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County this month. For more information, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org.
Brazos Valley
• Burleson County reports 309 cases, an increase of three. Of those, 38 are active. Six have died.
• Grimes County is reporting 1,053 cases, according to the DSHS, an increase of five. At least 478 of those cases are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 31 who have died in Grimes County, at least 21 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There are 91 active cases, state health officials said.
• According to the DSHS, Leon County’s number of cases increased by one to 209, with 41 of those active. Five people have died, officials said.
• Madison County continued to report 702 cases, the DSHS said. At least 416 of those are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are no active cases, while five have died.
• The DSHS reported 462 cases in Milam County on Thursday, an increase of two. Five have died in the county. State officials said there are 15 active cases.
• In Robertson County, cases increased by one, bringing the total to 270 cases with 24 that are active. DSHS officials said five have died.
• Washington County reported 593 cases, an increase of one, with 40 of those active. Forty-seven have died.
Statewide
There have been 653,356 COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Friday, there were 3,465 people in the hospital for coronavirus statewide. Those patients occupy 6.1% of hospital beds.
State officials said 13,997 Texans have died as of Friday, 144 more than Thursday. Harris County has the most cases of any county in Texas, with 113,504 cases. Officials said 2,395 have died there.
According to Waco-McLennan County Public Health officials, 68 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday. There are now 7,059 total cases. There are now 51 active cases and 6,419 recovered cases. Officials said 37 people are hospitalized, and 30 of those cases are McLennan County residents. There have been 89 who have died.
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.