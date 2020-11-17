Brazos County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases continue to rise

Brazos County health officials reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the county's number of active cases continued to increase.

The county has recorded 8,721 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 865 were considered active Tuesday, an increase of four from Monday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,774 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 42 from the day before.

Officials said 33% of the new cases reported Monday were among people ages 18 to 24.

Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.14% on Tuesday. Health officials said 95,417 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, one more than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 75%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 77% on Tuesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.