Brazos County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases continue to rise
Brazos County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases continue to rise

COVID-19 testing at Brazos Center

Medical professionals provide COVID-19 tests to applicants at the Brazos Center in Bryan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The testing provided is a mouth swab performed by the user rather than a nasal swab administered by a health professional. The user is guided through the testing process. Testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at the same location.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

Brazos County health officials reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the county's number of active cases continued to increase.

The county has recorded 8,721 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 865 were considered active Tuesday, an increase of four from Monday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,774 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 42 from the day before.

Officials said 33% of the new cases reported Monday were among people ages 18 to 24.

Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.14% on Tuesday. Health officials said 95,417 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, one more than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 75%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 77% on Tuesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

There were 18 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,385 total probable cases. Of those, 232 were considered active, and 1,153 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

To date, 82 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

On Monday, A&M officials were encouraging all students to get a free COVID-19 test this week.

Testing is available at eight on-campus locations for A&M students, faculty and staff members, but anyone in the community can get a free test at one of three kiosks on the A&M campus.

Concerned about COVID-19?

