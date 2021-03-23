Brazos County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases among county residents Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 18,739.

Of those, 911 cases were active Tuesday, an increase of one from the day before. Officials said 17,602 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is six more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity and intensive care units at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.12% on Tuesday. Health officials said 205,437 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.