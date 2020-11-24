Brazos County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The county has recorded 9,201 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 1,012 remained active Tuesday, an increase of one from Monday’s total. The county’s highest number of active cases was recorded July 8 at 1,327.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,105 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 43 from the day before.

To date, 84 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

Officials said 64% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Twenty-nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, one fewer than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 74%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 77% on Tuesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.