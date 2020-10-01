Brazos County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The county now has 6,536 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 603 were considered active, a decrease of 29 from Wednesday’s total.

Health officials said 5,873 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 73 from the day before.

There were 13 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 783 total probable cases. Of those, 183 were considered active, and 600 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 44 new cases reported Thursday, health district officials said 54.4% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.92% on Thursday.

Health officials said 73,345 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.