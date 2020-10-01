 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Brazos County health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The county now has 6,536 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 603 were considered active, a decrease of 29 from Wednesday’s total.

Health officials said 5,873 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 73 from the day before.

There were 13 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 783 total probable cases. Of those, 183 were considered active, and 600 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Of the 44 new cases reported Thursday, health district officials said 54.4% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.92% on Thursday.

Health officials said 73,345 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Health officials said Thursday that six Brazos County residents were hospitalized. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 82%, and intensive care units were at 60% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 60 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available in College Station on Thursday at Brazos Fellowship until 4 p.m. For more information about local testing, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website at brazosceoc.org.

