Brazos County reports 43 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Brazos County reports 43 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The number of active COVID-19 cases among Brazos County residents continued to grow on Tuesday, with health officials reporting 43 new cases.

The county now has 4,433 total cases. Of those, health officials said 341 were considered active on Tuesday, an increase of 20 from Monday's total. Health officials estimated 4,039 people had recovered on Tuesday, 23 more than Monday's total.

Health officials said 77% of the new cases reported Tuesday are from people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Health officials said Tuesday that 39,605 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Monday’s total.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.19.

Nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Tuesday, which was three more than Monday’s total. One person was discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 67%, and the intensive care units were at 46% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 53 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

