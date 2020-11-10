Brazos County reports 43 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 43 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the overall number of cases among county residents to 8,189 since the pandemic began. Of those, health officials said 625 were considered active Tuesday, an increase of 11 from Monday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,490 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 32 from the day before.
Thirty-one Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized Tuesday, which is three more than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 71% and intensive care units were at 75% capacity on Tuesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Officials said 54% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people ages 18 to 24.
There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,277 total probable cases. Of those, 222 were considered active, and 1,055 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Health officials said 93,088 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
To date, 74 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday and Wednesday at the Brazos Center in Bryan. Testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes prior to being tested.
The Brazos Center is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.
The Brazos County Health District will be holding a press conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss Brazos County’s COVID-19 situation, hospitalizations, flu season and virus prevention tips.
