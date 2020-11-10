Brazos County reports 43 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 43 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the overall number of cases among county residents to 8,189 since the pandemic began. Of those, health officials said 625 were considered active Tuesday, an increase of 11 from Monday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,490 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 32 from the day before.

Thirty-one Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized Tuesday, which is three more than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 71% and intensive care units were at 75% capacity on Tuesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

Officials said 54% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,277 total probable cases. Of those, 222 were considered active, and 1,055 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

