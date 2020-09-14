Brazos County reports 43 new COVID-19 cases Monday, rise in active cases

Brazos County health officials reported 43 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the number of active cases rose above 1,000 again.
The county now has 5,743 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 1,024 are considered active, an increase of 27 from Sunday’s total. Health officials said 4,661 people had recovered as of Monday.
Health officials said 93% of the new cases reported Monday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the Health District, 55,630 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Sunday’s total.
There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 548 total probable cases. Of those, 130 are considered active and 418 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.33%
Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 61%, and intensive care units were at 44% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 58 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — three in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County this month. For more information, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org.
