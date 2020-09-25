Brazos County reports 43 new COVID-19 cases Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County health officials reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The county now has 6,292 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 675 were considered active, a decrease of five from Thursday’s total.

Health officials said 5,557 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 48 from the day before.

There were 22 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 713 total probable cases. Of those, 187 were considered active, and 526 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Of the 43 new cases reported Friday, health district officials said 65% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.29% on Friday.

Health officials said 67,733 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.