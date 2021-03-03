Brazos County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.

This is the fewest number of new cases reported in a single day in Brazos County since Feb. 13.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,532.

Of those, 862 cases were active on Wednesday, an increase of 42 from the day before. Officials said 16,461 cases are considered recovered, the same number for the third straight day.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is six fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 91% capacity, and intensive care units were at 81% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.46% on Wednesday. Health officials said 185,408 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.