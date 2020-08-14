Brazos County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The county now has 4,147 total cases. Of the total cases, 297 are considered active, which is three more than Wednesday’s total; 3,801 have recovered, which is 37 more than Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said Thursday that 35,794 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 955 more than Wednesday’s total. Health officials said Thursday that 830 tests were performed Monday through Wednesday at a mobile collection site at the Brazos County Expo, and these test numbers were included in the county’s number of tests performed Thursday.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.59. Statewide, there were 6,755 new cases reported Thursday, with 124,693 tests. The statewide positivity rate over the past seven days is 16.1%.
There were 16 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is two fewer than Wednesday’s total. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 76%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 67%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 119 hospital beds available in the Brazos Valley Trauma Region as of Thursday afternoon. In the area, which includes Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, Grimes and Burleson counties, there was one ICU bed available. Officials said the region had 51 ventilators available, with 43 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
To date, 49 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death, a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized, was reported Monday. Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said Tuesday a jail inmate had died Tuesday morning, but that death has not been included with the health district’s total.
Brazos Valley
Leon County reported nine additional cases on Thursday — making the case total there 154 — but now only has 16 active cases, state officials said. Three people have died there.
In Milam County, there are 357 cases, an increase of two. Eighteen cases are active, with four hospitalized. Three people have died.
Washington County reported three additional cases, bringing the total to 523 with 86 active cases. An additional person has died there, bringing the death toll to 40 since the start of the pandemic.
In Robertson County, there are 238 cases, an increase of two since Wednesday. There are 51 active cases. The DSHS said two have died in Robertson County.
In Burleson County, one additional case was reported, bringing the total to 248. Six people have died; there are 33 active cases.
Grimes County reports 918 cases, with at least 529 connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Of those, 95 are active, according to the DSHS. There have been 26 deaths, at least 22 of which are connected to the TDCJ.
Madison County reported 685 cases, an increase of nine since Wednesday. Of those, at least 431 are connected to the TDCJ. State health officials said there are 146 active cases; two have died.
Statewide
Texas is now reporting 513,575 cases since the pandemic began. There are 6,879 Texans in the hospital, occupying 12.5% of hospital beds statewide. State health officials said 9,289 have died, 255 more than Wednesday.
Harris County has the most cases of any county in the state with 88,494. There have been 1,713 people who have died there.
According to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 84 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 5,248. There are 1,741 estimated active cases and 3,437 who have recovered. There have been 70 deaths in McLennan County. Officials said 53 people are hospitalized, 37 of which are from McLennan County.
