Brazos County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Monday as Texas A&M University reported two new clusters and the Aggie football team paused practice due to positive COVID-19 tests.
A&M’s new COVID-19 clusters are in the Aggie Band and Emergency Medical Services. A&M officials said both clusters, as well as other recent cases, were traced to off-campus social events and gatherings.
Corps of Cadet members living in Dorm 12 on campus will have to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
“The health, welfare, and safety of our cadets is our number one priority, and we will continue to work closely with university officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate measures to protect our cadets and to mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19 among the members of the Corps,” Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez said in a statement.
For the week that ended Saturday, A&M reported 367 positive COVID-19 tests among students, faculty and staff members. There were 72 new cases reported Friday alone, increasing the number of self-reported active cases on campus to 231.
Texas A&M’s COVID-19 positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — increased to 8.1% last week, up from 4.8% the previous week. The university performed more than 4,500 tests last week, an increase of 70% from the week before.
All students living on A&M’s campus are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test, and visitors to on campus residence halls are being discouraged until further notice. Beginning Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 people must be approved by an appropriate dean, vice president or provost. For now, A&M will not increase the number of employees coming back to campus, keeping most offices at no more than 75 percent capacity.
“Even with this increase, there is no evidence of transmission of the virus in the classroom,” A&M President Michael K. Young said in a statement. “As a community, we want to continue classes and other activities that advance our important educational mission. In order to do that, we need everyone to limit the size of gatherings, wear facial coverings and practice physical distancing. These precautions serve to reduce the transmission to others in our Aggie community and beyond.”
To date, A&M has reported six clusters within the university, including three within the Corps of Cadets. Monday was the first time since Sept. 30 that A&M had reported a cluster.
“I think the little clusters arising are just evidence that we are not out of the woods,” said Rebecca Fischer, an infectious disease epidemiologist at A&M’s School of Public Health. “The state is seeing an increase in cases, the nation, of course, is seeing an increase in cases, and it’s not unexpected that we would see the same thing here.”
Fischer said A&M has raised awareness of COVID-19 precautions and safety measures on-campus and utilized its relationship with the Brazos County Health District to bolster testing and contact tracing. Fischer noted that the new clusters and influx of cases likely stem from social events and gatherings.
“I think the challenge at this time is we’re at a stage again where people want to get out and about. They’re fed up. They need to get out, they need to be social. We have holidays coming and we just haven’t found that magic button yet that releases us back to what we all want to do, and that’s normalize our behaviors and interactions,” Fischer said.
The increase in cases on campus came as the Aggie football team paused practice Monday after two players and a student worker tested positive upon the team’s return from its game at South Carolina this weekend. Fisher said “right now, everything is full go” for the Aggies’ game at Tennessee on Saturday.
In Brazos County, health officials said the 40 new cases reported Monday bring the overall number of cases among county residents to 8,146 since the pandemic began. Of those, health officials said 614 were considered active Monday, an increase of one from Sunday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,458 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 45 from the day before.
Twenty-eight Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized Monday, which is one more than Sunday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 78% and intensive care units were at 71% capacity on Monday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
Officials said 56% of the new cases reported Monday were among people ages 18 to 24.
There were 17 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 1,268 total probable cases. Of those, 221 were considered active, and 1,047 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate was 8.81% on Monday. Health officials said 92,473 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
To date, 74 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday and Wednesday at the Brazos Center in Bryan. Testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and symptoms are not required to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes prior to being tested.
The Brazos Center is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.
The Brazos County Health District will be holding a press conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss Brazos County’s COVID-19 situation, hospitalizations, flu season and virus prevention tips.
