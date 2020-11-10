Brazos County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Monday

All students living on A&M’s campus are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test, and visitors to on campus residence halls are being discouraged until further notice. Beginning Wednesday, gatherings of more than 10 people must be approved by an appropriate dean, vice president or provost. For now, A&M will not increase the number of employees coming back to campus, keeping most offices at no more than 75 percent capacity.

“Even with this increase, there is no evidence of transmission of the virus in the classroom,” A&M President Michael K. Young said in a statement. “As a community, we want to continue classes and other activities that advance our important educational mission. In order to do that, we need everyone to limit the size of gatherings, wear facial coverings and practice physical distancing. These precautions serve to reduce the transmission to others in our Aggie community and beyond.”

To date, A&M has reported six clusters within the university, including three within the Corps of Cadets. Monday was the first time since Sept. 30 that A&M had reported a cluster.