Brazos County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,559.

Of those, 491 cases were active Friday, a decrease of 26 from the day before. This is the fewest number of active cases in the county since 491 were reported on Nov. 1.

Officials said 20,826 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Nineteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is five fewer than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Thursday was 5.85%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.44% on Friday. Health officials said 231,435 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.