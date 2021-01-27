Brazos County reports 4 deaths, 105 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported four COVID-related deaths and 105 new cases of the virus among county residents on Wednesday.

The latest deaths were two men in their 60s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 90s. All four had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 174 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

To date, the county has reported 15,142 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,550 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of one from Tuesday’s total. Officials said 13,418 cases are considered recovered.

Forty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is one fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 80% capacity, and intensive care units were at 123% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.66% on Wednesday. Health officials said 156,713 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.