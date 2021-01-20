Brazos County reports 4 deaths, 103 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported four COVID-related deaths and 102 new cases of the virus among county residents as the county's number of active cases continued to decrease on Wednesday.

The latest deaths were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and two women in their 90s. All four had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 156 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

To date, the county has reported 14,396 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,747 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of 59 from Tuesday’s total. Officials said 12,493 cases are considered recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sixty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is seven fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 91% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.