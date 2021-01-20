Brazos County reports 4 deaths, 103 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported four COVID-related deaths and 102 new cases of the virus among county residents as the county's number of active cases continued to decrease on Wednesday.
The latest deaths were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s and two women in their 90s. All four had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 156 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
To date, the county has reported 14,396 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,747 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of 59 from Tuesday’s total. Officials said 12,493 cases are considered recovered.
Sixty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is seven fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 91% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.77% on Wednesday. Health officials said 147,409 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 30 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,830 total probable cases. Of those, 409 were considered active, and 2,421 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 12% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.