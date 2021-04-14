Brazos County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 39 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,730.

Of those, 453 cases were active Wednesday, which is 36 fewer than the day before. Officials said 21,035 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Seventeen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, a decrease of two from the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Wednesday was 5.32%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.34% on Wednesday. Health officials said 236,299 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.