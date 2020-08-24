Brazos County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The county now has 4,390 total cases. Of the total cases, 321 are considered active, which is 24 more than Sunday’s total; 4,016 have recovered, which is 15 more than Sunday’s total.
Health officials said Monday that 39,605 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Sunday’s total.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.09.
There were six Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is the same as Sunday’s total. Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 64%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 42%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 53 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
