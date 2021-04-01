 Skip to main content
Brazos County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; active cases continue to drop
Brazos County Health Department
Brazos County health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,315.

Of those, 741 cases were active on Thursday, a decrease of 74 from the day before. Officials said 20,339 cases are considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is four more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity, and intensive care units were at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.49% on Thursday. Health officials said 227,268 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were six new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,918 total probable cases. Of those, 96 were considered active, and 3,822 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 42% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 235 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Brazos County grand jury indicts 58
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 58

Two men arrested on charges connected to the December deaths of two people found in a College Station motel room, a Bryan man accused of stabbing another man and a Bryan man who allegedly threatened a group of people with a gun are among those indicted.

