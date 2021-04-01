Brazos County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; active cases continue to drop

Brazos County health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,315.

Of those, 741 cases were active on Thursday, a decrease of 74 from the day before. Officials said 20,339 cases are considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is four more than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity, and intensive care units were at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.49% on Thursday. Health officials said 227,268 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.