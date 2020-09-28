Brazos County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County health officials reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The county now has 6,402 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 659 were considered active, a decrease of five from Sunday’s total.

Health officials said 5,683 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 43 from the day before.

There were 15 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 751 total probable cases. Of those, 203 were considered active, and 548 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Of the 38 new cases reported Monday, health district officials said 79% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.23% on Monday.

Health officials said 69,354 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.