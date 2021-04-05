 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases fall to 629
0 comments
breaking

Brazos County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases fall to 629

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department

A Texas A&M student who may have contracted novel coronavirus after traveling to China has entered into voluntary isolation and is showing signs of improvement, a Brazos County health official said Thursday.

 Katy Barber/The Eagle

Brazos County health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday as the number of active cases in the county fell from 741 over the weekend to 629.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 21,353 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began over a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 20,489 cases were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Dozens of Bryan city leaders welcomed new Fire Chief Richard Giusti as he was sworn in Thursday afternoon. Giusti, who is replacing retired Fire Chief Randy McGregor, was previously at the San Antonio Fire Department where he served as the Assistant Fire Chief. As he settles into the new position, Giusti said he wants to have a 90 day period in which he talks to every firefighter about what they like and dislike about the department, what they would do differently if they were in his shoes, and what their short and long term goals are. Giusti said this effort to get to know people’s thoughts will help him know if changes are needed in the near future. Giusti is a former Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and has served as an instructor at Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biological Training and San Antonio College.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus. 

Health officials said hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy is no longer being reported.

The Brazos County Health District will now be reporting the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties. The percentage of hospitalized patients in the region with COVID-19 on Monday was 7.45%

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.47% on Monday. Health officials said 228,076 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 3,923 total probable cases. Of those, 80 were considered active, and 3,843 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 24% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 235 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Watch now as The Eagle sports crew looks back at the 10-year anniversary of the Texas A&M women's basketball national championship and the memories of that season.

GALLERY: Piper Faust Memorial Barrel Race

The 4th Annual Piper Faust Memorial Barrel Race was held at the Brazos County Expo on Sunday, April 4, 2021. The event benefits the Piper Faust Memorial Scholarship Fund for local youth.

1 of 6
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Brazos County grand jury indicts 58
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 58

Two men arrested on charges connected to the December deaths of two people found in a College Station motel room, a Bryan man accused of stabbing another man and a Bryan man who allegedly threatened a group of people with a gun are among those indicted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert