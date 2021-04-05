Brazos County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases fall to 629

Brazos County health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday as the number of active cases in the county fell from 741 over the weekend to 629.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 21,353 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began over a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 20,489 cases were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.

Health officials said hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy is no longer being reported.

The Brazos County Health District will now be reporting the percentage of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties. The percentage of hospitalized patients in the region with COVID-19 on Monday was 7.45%

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.47% on Monday. Health officials said 228,076 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.