Brazos County health officials reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county now has 3,442 total cases. Of the total cases, 910 are considered active, which is 35 more than Monday’s total; 2,490 have recovered, which is the same as Monday’s total.
There were 25 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is two fewer than Monday’s total. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 65%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 75%.
Health officials said Tuesday that 26,304 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 527 more than Monday’s total.
To date, 42 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The last two deaths were reported on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.