Brazos County health officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county now has 3,813 total cases. Of the total cases, 613 are considered active, which is 48 fewer than Tuesday’s total; 3,155 have recovered, which is 80 more than Tuesday’s total.
Health officials said Wednesday that 28,390 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 98 more than Tuesday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 13.43.
There were 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is two more than Tuesday’s total. Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 58%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 73%.
To date, 45 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported on Tuesday.
