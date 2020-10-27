Brazos County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases decrease

Brazos County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with the number of active cases decreasing.

The county has recorded 7,564 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 510 were considered active on Tuesday, a decrease of eight from Monday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,988 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 38 from the day before.

Officials said 67% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,056 total probable cases. Of those, 139 were considered active, and 916 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.58% on Tuesday.

Health officials said 88,175 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.