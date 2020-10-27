Brazos County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases decrease

Brazos County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with the number of active cases decreasing.
The county has recorded 7,564 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 510 were considered active on Tuesday, a decrease of eight from Monday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,988 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 38 from the day before.
Officials said 67% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people ages 18 to 24.
There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,056 total probable cases. Of those, 139 were considered active, and 916 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Support Local Journalism
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.58% on Tuesday.
Health officials said 88,175 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Fourteen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 67%, and intensive care units were at 63% capacity on Tuesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 66 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Free testing for COVID-19 will be available at the Brazos Center in Bryan through Thursday and from Nov. 9-11. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Nov. 10, when testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle.
Testing will also be available at the Pridgeon Center in Franklin from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.