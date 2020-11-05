Brazos County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county has recorded 7,942 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 538 were considered active Thursday, a decrease of six from Wednesday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,331 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 36 from the day before.

Thirty-one Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Thursday, a decrease of two. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 87%, and intensive care units were at 75% capacity on Thursday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 27% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were 20 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,185 total probable cases. Of those, 154 were considered active, and 1,031 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.