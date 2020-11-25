Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 81 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Officials said two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s who were all hospitalized were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 87 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The county has recorded 9,282 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 1,035 remained active Wednesday, an increase of 23 from Tuesday’s total. The county’s highest number of active cases was recorded July 8 at 1,327.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,160 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 55 from the day before.

Officials said 36% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.