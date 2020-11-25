Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 81 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Officials said two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s who were all hospitalized were the latest Brazos County residents to die from the illness. No other information was released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 87 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The county has recorded 9,282 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 1,035 remained active Wednesday, an increase of 23 from Tuesday’s total. The county’s highest number of active cases was recorded July 8 at 1,327.
Support Local Journalism
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 8,160 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 55 from the day before.
Officials said 36% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Thirty-three Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Wednesday, four more than Tuesday’s total. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 81%. Intensive care units in Brazos County were at 77% on Wednesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.48% on Wednesday. Health officials said 97,994 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 66 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 1,576 total probable cases. Of those, 280 were considered active, and 1,296 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Student Bonfire
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.