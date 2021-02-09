Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday.
The latest deaths were two women in their 60s who were hospitalized and a man in his 60s.
No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 184 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Tuesday marked the fewest number of new daily cases since 25 were reported on Dec. 7.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 16,395.
Of those, 1,358 cases were active on Tuesday, a decrease of 66 from the day before. Officials said 14,853 cases are considered recovered.
Forty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity, and intensive care units were at 106% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.68% on Tuesday. Health officials said 169,407 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,391 total probable cases. Of those, 352 were considered active, and 3,039 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 25% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.