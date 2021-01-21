Brazos County reports 3 deaths, 101 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported three COVID-related deaths and 101 new cases of the virus among county residents as the county’s number of active cases continued to decrease on Thursday.
The latest deaths were a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s. All three had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 159 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
To date, the county has reported 14,497 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,673 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of 74 from Wednesday’s total.
Officials said 12,665 cases are considered recovered.
Sixty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is four fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 95% capacity, and intensive care units were at 131% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.74% on Thursday. Health officials said 148,767 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 44 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 2,874 total probable cases. Of those, 397 were considered active, and 2,477 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 18% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.