Brazos County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Brazos County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county has recorded 7,081 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 589 were considered active on Wednesday, a decrease of 12 from Tuesday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,429 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 39 from the day before.

Officials said 37% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people ages 18-24.

There were 13 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 929 total probable cases. Of those, 171 were considered active, and 758 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.62% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 82,144 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Twenty Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Wednesday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 72%, and intensive care units were at 69% capacity on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 63 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

