Brazos County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The county now has 3,877 total cases. Of the total cases, 564 are considered active, which is 33 fewer than Thursday’s total; 3,268 have recovered, which is 60 more than Thursday’s total.
Brazos County reported 14 deaths and 1,872 new COVID-19 cases in the month of July. The number of active cases is down from 1,102 on July 1. The active case total peaked July 8 at 1,327.
Active cases in the county have been decreasing since July 21. Brazos County Health Educator Mary Parrish said in an email Friday that the county's continued decrease in active cases can be attributed to the large amount of people recovering and the low number of new cases in recent days. Many of the recovered cases, Parrish added, are attributed to Brazos County’s spike in cases in late June and early July when the county reported 100-plus new COVID-19 cases in eight out of nine days.
Parrish said the recent low number of new cases in the county can be attributed to county residents wearing masks in public, avoiding social gatherings and taking other precautions.
Health officials said Friday that 29,060 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 226 more than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 13.34.
There were 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is five fewer than Thursday’s total. Eight people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 57%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 61%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 45 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Texas A&M told the Texas Tribune on Thursday there have been 307 coronavirus cases associated with the College Station flagship and its 11 satellite campuses. Most of those cases are concentrated in College Station, the Tribune reported.