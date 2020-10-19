Brazos County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county has recorded 7,317 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 631 were considered active on Monday, a decrease of one from Sunday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,623 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, an increase of 27 from the day before.

Officials said 69% of the new cases reported Monday were among people ages 18-24.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 992 total probable cases. Of those, 187 were considered active, and 805 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.76% on Monday.

Health officials said 83,490 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.