Brazos County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The county has recorded 7,430 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 481 were considered active on Friday, a decrease of 22 from Thursday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,883 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 48 from the day before.
Officials said 31% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.
There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 1,031 total probable cases. Of those, 173 were considered active, and 858 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.62% on Friday.
Health officials said 86,225 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
Seventeen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Friday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 70%, and intensive care units were at 77% capacity on Friday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 66 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Free testing will be available at the Brazos Center from Tuesday through Oct. 29 and from Nov. 9-11. Testing will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Nov. 10, when testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Testing is available for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle.
