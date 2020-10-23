Brazos County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county has recorded 7,430 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 481 were considered active on Friday, a decrease of 22 from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,883 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 48 from the day before.

Officials said 31% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 1,031 total probable cases. Of those, 173 were considered active, and 858 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.62% on Friday.

Health officials said 86,225 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.