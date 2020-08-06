You have permission to edit this article.
Brazos County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Brazos County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Number of active cases in the county continue downward trend.

Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The county now has 3,997 total cases. Of the total cases, 426 are considered active, which is 25 fewer than Wednesday’s total; 3,525 have recovered, which is 49 more than Wednesday’s total.

Health officials said Thursday that 31,823 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 177 more than Wednesday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.56.

There were 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is two fewer than Wednesday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 76%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 73%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 46 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death, that of a man in his 60s, was reported Monday.

The Brazos County Health District will hold a briefing on Friday at 2 p.m. to give an update on the reopening of local schools. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.

