Brazos County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, only six hospitalizations Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The county now has 4,275 total cases. Of the total cases, 251 are considered active, which is three less than Thursday’s total; 3,971 have recovered, which is 27 more than Thursday’s total.
Health officials said Friday that 37,913 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 532 more than Thursday’s total.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.37.
There were six Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is five fewer than Thursday’s total. This is the fewest hospitalizations of Brazos County residents since May 26. Five people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 70%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 53%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 53 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
