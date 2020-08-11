Brazos County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; sheriff reports one inmate death

Brazos County health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county now has 4,092 total cases. Of the total cases, 311 are considered active, which is 11 fewer than Monday’s total; 3,732 have recovered, which is 34 more than Monday’s total.
An inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center who was hospitalized has died from COVID-19, Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk told the county’s commissioners Tuesday morning. Kirk was notified of the death Tuesday morning. The death is not included in the health district's Tuesday totals.
Kirk also said that a sheriff’s deputy and a detention center inmate are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry asked Kirk how the two hospitalized people were doing.
"We are very concerned," Kirk said, before noting a need to keep identifying information private.
Kirk told the court last week that 44 detention center inmates and eight jail staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and were considered active cases, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials said Tuesday that 34,489 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,369 more than Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.86.
There were 21 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is four more than Monday’s total. Two people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 62%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 55%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday and Wednesday in Brazos and Grimes counties.
Testing at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
No appointment is necessary for testing at the Progressive Outreach Center, 615 W. Virginia St. in Navasota. Testing will begin at 8 a.m., with the line closing at 4 p.m. For more information about the Grimes County testing, call Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475.
