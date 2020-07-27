Brazos County health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county now has 3,747 total cases. Of the total cases, 681 are considered active, which is 37 fewer than Sunday’s total; 3,022 have recovered, which is 60 more than Sunday’s total.
Health officials said Monday that 28,292 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 893 more than Sunday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 13.24.
There were 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is the same as Sunday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 57%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 61%.
To date, 44 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported on Sunday.
